Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,683 in the last 365 days.

Lakota Medical Donates 200,000 Masks to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster was joined today by representatives from Inman-based Lakota Medical to announce the company’s $500,000 donation of 200,000 masks to the state of South Carolina. The donated masks will initially be transferred to the state’s stockpile, which is used during an emergency to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.” 

“Since March, we have utilized our resources and experience to help with the personal protective equipment shortage our medical workers are facing,” said Lakota Medical CEO Rusty Sellars. “We are proud to now donate 200,000 masks to be used across South Carolina.” 

Lakota medical designs, develops, and manufactures products for medical practitioners and national retailers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakota medical has supplied over 2,000 locations with over 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment. 

You just read:

Lakota Medical Donates 200,000 Masks to South Carolina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.