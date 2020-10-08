Lakota Medical Donates 200,000 Masks to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster was joined today by representatives from Inman-based Lakota Medical to announce the company’s $500,000 donation of 200,000 masks to the state of South Carolina. The donated masks will initially be transferred to the state’s stockpile, which is used during an emergency to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, for first responders and other organizations or agencies if their own supplies become critically low.

“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”

“Since March, we have utilized our resources and experience to help with the personal protective equipment shortage our medical workers are facing,” said Lakota Medical CEO Rusty Sellars. “We are proud to now donate 200,000 masks to be used across South Carolina.”

Lakota medical designs, develops, and manufactures products for medical practitioners and national retailers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakota medical has supplied over 2,000 locations with over 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment.