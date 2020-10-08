RE: Road closure route 2 South Hero
The roadway is back open at this time.
U.S. Route 2 near the post office in South Hero is down to one lane due to power lines in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
