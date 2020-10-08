RE: Road closure route 2 South Hero

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

U.S. Route 2 near the post office in South Hero is down to one lane due to power lines in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully