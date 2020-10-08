Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Road closure route 2 South Hero

The roadway is back open at this time.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

U.S. Route 2 near the post office in South Hero is down to one lane due to power lines in the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Alexandra Donaldson

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police – Williston

802.878.7111

RE: Road closure route 2 South Hero

