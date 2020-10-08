State says free rent won’t last forever

A statewide renter-protection program for residents who fell behind in their monthly payments expired last month. But action by the California Legislature will ensure that tenants facing a mountain of unpaid rent have until February 2021 to begin paying back their landlords.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.