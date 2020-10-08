Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State says free rent won’t last forever

A statewide renter-protection program for residents who fell behind in their monthly payments expired last month. But action by the California Legislature will ensure that tenants facing a mountain of unpaid rent have until February 2021 to begin paying back their landlords.

