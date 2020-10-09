THE EBONY HILLBILLIES PARTNER WITH AIRPLAY DIRECT TO RELEASE THEIR CATALOGUE TO GLOBAL RADIO
EH Music is pleased to announce a new partnership with AirPlay Direct to release The Ebony Hillbillies’ catalog to global radio.
"As radio continues to search for, discover & play catalog music of all types in 2020, The Ebony Hillbillies’ catalog is proving again to be a treasure trove of musical greatness!”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EH Music is pleased to announce a new partnership with AirPlay Direct to release The Ebony Hillbillies’ catalog to global radio.
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct
From the street corners of Manhattan to the hallowed stages of Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to TV appearances on the BBC and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” The Ebony Hillbillies are a true phenomenon, reviving the lost art form and American legacy of string band music for a whole new generation.
We are truly honored and excited to partner with The Ebony Hillbillies to bring their unique and classic catalog to global radio," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "As radio continues to search for, discover and play catalog music of all types in 2020, The Ebony Hillbillies’ catalog is proving again to be a treasure trove of musical greatness! If you haven’t heard of The Ebony Hillbillies before, today is your lucky day!”
AB Walker, EH Music says, "With a reflection of over 40+ years dedicated to keeping the classic American string band tradition alive for a whole new generation. We are very excited to release our latest CD, 5 Miles From Town, and catalog to global radio via AirPlay Direct. Together with AirPlay Direct we look forward to sharing this beautiful American legacy globally…"
Critics have touted 5 Miles From Town as the "African-American String band meets Juke Joint..." - Infused with the Hillbillies’ trademark mix of pop, country, bluegrass, folk and jazz, this full-length collection reflects a soulful, gritty and alternately funky, romantic and socially conscious place where toes are always tapping, percussion is slapping, fiddles are jamming, front porch chairs are rocking, banjos are plucking and voices are raised in determination and triumph.
"Joyous, athletic, ancient, modern, and eternal, the Ebony Hillbillies don’t just tell an important story about our country and keep an essential part of our musical heritage alive, but they entertain, magically, majestically, gracefully, and energetically," says Tim Sommer, SHO. "A pile of passionate, high-end musicians who apply their skill to filling this old tradition with beautiful new life, it’s likely you won’t see a more engaging, entertaining, and purely joyful band all year."
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.
