Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:17 am, the suspect forcibly entered a building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, 30 year-old Antonio Eugene Crouch, of Lanham, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.