Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,654 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:17 am, the suspect forcibly entered a building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, 30 year-old Antonio Eugene Crouch, of Lanham, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of L Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.