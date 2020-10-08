Construction on Hwy 30 in Cottonwood County complete (Oct. 8, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Construction on Highway 30 in Cottonwood County will be complete by the end of today, Thursday, October 8.
Work began on Highway 30 from the Murray/Cottonwood County Line to Highway 71 in mid-July and included resurfacing 17 miles of Highway 30, past the communities of Storden, Jeffers and Westbrook, adding two-foot paved shoulder and repairing culverts.
MnDOT thanks area motorists for their patience during construction.
Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $4,047,576
