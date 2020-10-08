Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,654 in the last 365 days.

Construction on Hwy 30 in Cottonwood County complete (Oct. 8, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Construction on Highway 30 in Cottonwood County will be complete by the end of today, Thursday, October 8.

Work began on Highway 30 from the Murray/Cottonwood County Line to Highway 71 in mid-July and included resurfacing 17 miles of Highway 30, past the communities of Storden, Jeffers and Westbrook, adding two-foot paved shoulder and repairing culverts.

MnDOT thanks area motorists for their patience during construction.

Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $4,047,576

###

You just read:

Construction on Hwy 30 in Cottonwood County complete (Oct. 8, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.