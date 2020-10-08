Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 53 in Virginia traffic control to change October 8 (Oct. 7, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Hwy 53 in Virginia should be aware of traffic control changes occurring on October 8. Traffic will come to temporary signal systems set at 13th Street and at 12th Avenue. The west side at 13th Street will be closed. The north side of 12th Avenue will be closed. The detours will be signed for access to 13th Street and 12th Avenue. Through traffic on Hwy 53 will be maintained. The detour maps can be found here: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements/pdf/map6.pdf and http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements/pdf/map3.pdf This is the final traffic control pattern for the intersection improvement project. Full project details can be found on MnDOT’s website here: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements/index.html

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

