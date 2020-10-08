WYDOT’s Driver Services offers hours for senior citizens

Several Driver Services offices will offer select hours on certain days for senior citizens to renew their expired or expiring driver licenses or identification cards.

Starting the week of Oct. 12, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices in Cheyenne, Casper, Rock Springs and Gillette will offer special hours for citizens 65 and older from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every other Wednesday.

The Sheridan office will provide this service from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on every other Tuesday.

Exact dates for each of the exam stations is listed on WYDOT’s website.

“Our senior population is potentially an at-risk group for complications if they get the coronavirus,” said Misty Dobson, Driver Services program manager. “We wanted to offer special hours where they can come in and renew their licenses and IDs in an environment where there is limited interaction with other members of the public.”

Previously, Gov. Mark Gordon issued an executive order, which gave those whose licenses were expiring a 180-day grace period to renew due to the coronavirus. The executive order was issued in March and expired on Sept. 30.

That means those whose credentials expired between those months need to come into Driver Services to renew. For example, if someone’s credentials expired April 30, 2020, they would have 180 days after that date to renew under the executive order. If someone’s credentials expired Sept. 30, 2020, they then have 180 days after that date to renew.

The hours are intended for senior citizens meeting the age requirement of 65 or older but those who have special circumstances that prohibit them from visiting Driver Services during normal business hours can contact their local exam station in advance to work on providing services. Those individuals needing special accommodations in locations where select hours are not being offered should contact their local exam station.

“We’re following guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicate seniors and those who have certain medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe illnesses from the virus,” Dobson said. “We’re offering these hours to those groups to help them stay safe.”

Clients will be required to wear masks and only those needing a service will be allowed in the exam station unless they require assistance from another person to conduct their business. Examiners will be continuing to provide enhanced cleaning services in the office between each client.

Individuals that do not meet the age requirement or have not set up special accommodations in advance will be asked to return outside of the hours published.

