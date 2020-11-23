New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico To Get A Much Better Compensation Result and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico or their family members to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO , USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico or their family members to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an honest explanation about how the mesothelioma compensation process works along with an assessment of what the claim might be worth. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in New Mexico and their loved ones to not start filling out contact information for Internet mesothelioma 'freebies' such as booklets, guides, kits, calculators or claims centers unless the Veteran or their family do not mind being burdened with nonstop phone calls from lawyers they have never heard of before. "There is nothing free when it comes to mesothelioma compensation on the Internet. We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste because we know he knows what he is talking about and because he will not hassle you. For direct access to Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.

https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma