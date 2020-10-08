Ascendant Group’s Executive Ranks as #1 Non-fiction Narrative Agent on Publishers Marketplace
NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Group is proud to announce that Leticia Gomez, President of the Ascendant Entertainment Division of Ascendant Group, one of the few literary agents in the country who specializes in bringing culturally diverse voices to the forefront, has been ranked the number one Non-fiction Narrative agent by Publishers Marketplace.
Leticia Gomez, President of Ascendant Entertainment
Savvy Literary is the literary service started by Ascendant Entertainment President, Leticia Gomez
Leticia’s story is an inspiring one. During the Great Recession of 2008, Leticia found herself with no money or formal college education. And being a Latina woman based in Texas, far from any big literary agents and publications in major cities, she was in a tough position. But Leticia was resilient and decided to take advantage of her strengths: a passion for books, a strong sense of what publishers and audiences want and an incredibly professional and personable personality. With these traits and much more in her arsenal, Leticia made a name for herself and is now nationally recognized for her amazing work.
Not only has Leticia been working with Ascendant for eight years, but she also has more than fifteen years of experience in the challenging and sometimes brutal book publishing industry and running a full-service literary agency, Savvy Literary Services. During these pandemic times, Leticia has been excelling in getting formidable non-fiction deals, with the majority of them being penned by minority authors. . Her most recent and notable books published include:
● The Broken Circle by Enjeela Ahmadi-Miller - An emotional memoir that tells the tale of love, survival and family through Enjeela’s experiences in a changing landscape of Afghanistan in the early 1980s
● Male vs. Man by Dondre Whitfield - Emmy award-nominated actor known for his role on Queen Sugar turned motivational speaker talks about how being a male does not make you a man. Dondre teaches us what it takes to be a real man in this proactive look at the power found in serving others
● More Alike Than Different by David Egan - Born with Down syndrome, David Egan talks about his life. A story of resilience, activism and public service. A Special Olympics participant, an intern at Capitol Hill and a public speaker, David has made waves for the intellectually handicapped community and is continually fighting for the rights of the vocal minority
If you are a self-help business, health author or have a film/tv project, visit Ascendant Entertainment to learn more! For all other inquiries, visit Savvy Literary by clicking here.
