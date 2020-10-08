NDOT to Open New U.S. 395 Parr/Dandini Blvd. Bridge Oct. 9

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Traffic will once again cross the Parr/Dandini boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 in the North Valleys of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation opens a new, wider bridge on Oct. 9.

The new bridge is scheduled to open to traffic Oct. 9 by approximately 4p.m. Speed limits over the bridge will be 25 mph.

While the bridge will be open to vehicle travel, pedestrian traffic will not be allowed over the bridge and intermittent lane and ramp closures will take place through mid-November as crews complete finishing construction such as landscaping and aesthetics.

The previous 48-year-old Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 was removed in June. Since that time, crews placed approximately 2,000 cubic yards of concrete and 150 tons of reinforcing steel to construct the new bridge. The bridge was constructed using precast concrete girders, which were constructed off-site and then lowered into position at the bridge location to expedite construction.

The new bridge is longer and wider, at 56-feet wide compared to the previous 50-foot wide bridge.

The new bridge offers sidewalks on both sides, where the previous bridge did not have pedestrian facilities.

Two new pillar-like monuments and decorative pedestrian bridge railings will be installed to replicate the prismatic shape of volcanic soils in the area.

Lighting will illuminate the bridge sidewalks and monuments.

The new, wider bridge is a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.