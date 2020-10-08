No Tricks and All Treats with the Doggone Howloween Virtual 5k Benefiting Paws for Purple Hearts
The Doggone Events Series expands its virtual event offering with the launch of the Howloween Virtual 5k.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doggone Events Series expands its virtual event offering with the launch of the Howloween Virtual 5k—a go-at-your-own-pace, Halloween-themed, costumes-encouraged 5k for people and their dogs, benefitting Paws for Purple Hearts. This virtual 5k invites participants nationwide to get outside with their dog on their favorite course, path, park or neighborhood and walk or run the 3.2 miles. The virtual event will take place from October 13-31, giving participants ample opportunity to get their costumes and get moving.
A key component of each event in the Doggone Event Series is giving back to a dog-related cause. The Doggone Howloween 5k is honored to benefit Paws for Purple Hearts. Paws for Purple Hearts improves the lives of America’s Warriors facing mobility challenges and trauma-related conditions such as PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) by providing the highest quality assistance dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs, and by building public awareness about the important role dogs play in helping Warriors along the road to recovery.
“We are thrilled to be the benefiting charity of the Doggone Howloween Virtual 5k. This is a great opportunity to introduce Paws for Purple Hearts to a new audience of active dog-lovers. With the Halloween-themed event, we get to put a twist on showcasing our exceptionally-trained service dogs’ ‘skills and abilities’ as ‘tricks and treats’! We’re looking forward to the fun of dog costumes and contests, as well as the expanded outreach this opportunity presents.” -- Mike Hogan, Chief Advancement Officer, Paws for Purple Hearts
Participants and their pups are encouraged to join the larger Doggone community in walking or running the 5k in the costume and course of their choice. To connect with other howlin’ hounds, participants can track their mileage through the Doggone Strava Club and can download the official Doggone Howloween playlist on Spotify.
The event features two registration options, a paid option that features matching swag with a Halloween theme, and a free option for those who just want to be part of the festivities. Learn more about the Doggone Howloween 5k or register here.
About Doggone Events Series
The Doggone Event Series was started based on a simple idea of creating memorable experiences for participants and their dogs. We host themed 5k walks/runs that keep people and their pups moving, while fostering a growing community of dog lovers, and encouraging folks to take on new challenges. Doggone Events feature matching gear for people and pups, while giving back to organizations that cater to dog-related causes.
About Paws for Purple Hearts
Paws for Purple Hearts is different from other organizations that simply train service dogs in-house because each PPH dog-in-training directly improves the lives of dozens of Warriors through our unique Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy® program. This is an innovative form of therapy in which we teach Warriors with PTSD or TBI to train, handle, and care for service-dogs-in-training under the guidance of mental health professionals and PPH instructors. After completing their training, each of these service dogs will be placed full-time with one veteran facing mobility and/or trauma-related injuries, hence our motto “Warriors Helping Warriors®.”
