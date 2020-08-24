Thirty Days to Celebrate #NationalDogDay with the Best Friends Virtual 5k Benefiting Pets For Vets
The Doggone Events Series launches the Best Friends Virtual 5k in honor of #NationalDogDay, a 5k for people and their dogs, benefitting Pets for Vets.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doggone Events Series launches the Best Friends Virtual 5k in honor of #NationalDogDay on August 26th, a go-at-your-own-pace 5k for people and their dogs, benefitting Pets for Vets. This virtual 5k invites participants nationwide to get outside with their dog on their favorite course, path, park or neighborhood and walk or run the 3.2 miles. While many might find it challenging to get out for a 5k on a Wednesday, the virtual event will take place from August 26 - September 26, giving folks plenty of opportunity to get moving and honor the special bond with (wo)man’s best friend.
Following the success of the inaugural Doggone Virtual 5k, the Doggone Best Friends 5k is proud to announce exciting sponsorships with GoPro and BarkBox, with others coming soon.
“We’re excited to be partnering with some great companies for the next event in the Doggone Series. Working with brands like GoPro and BarkBox allows us to connect our participants with the brands that live and breathe our ‘grab your pup and get moving’ ethos.” - Tom Crichton, VP of Sponsorship
The Doggone Best Friends Virtual 5k benefits Pets for Vets, a non-profit organization that connects military Veterans with rescued animals—dogs, cats, and even rabbits—creating second chances and new beginnings. Pets for Vets was created to improve the lives of both Veterans and animals by bringing them together in a thoughtful, caring way.
While participants and their pups will be walking or running the 5k course of their choice, they are encouraged to join the larger Doggone community to foster a sense of togetherness. Participants can track their mileage through the Doggone Strava Club and can download the official Doggone Best Friends playlist on Spotify.
Participants have two registration options, a paid option that features matching swag for people and pups, and a free option for those who just want to be part of the fun. Learn more about the Doggone Best Friends 5k or register here.
About Doggone Events Series
The Doggone Event Series was started based on a simple idea of creating memorable experiences for participants and their dogs. We host themed 5k walks/runs that keep people and their pups moving, while fostering a growing community of dog lovers, and encouraging folks to take on new challenges. Doggone Events feature matching gear for people and pups, while giving back to organizations that cater to dog-related causes.
