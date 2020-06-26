People and Pups Take to the Streets This July 4th for a Patriotic Virtual 5k Benefiting Pets For Vets
SAN DIGEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doggone Events Series launches it’s inaugural virtual 5k with the Doggone Patriotic 5k, a go-at-your-own-pace 5k for people and their dogs, benefitting Pets for Vets. This virtual 5k invites participants nationwide to get outside with their dog on their favorite course, path, park or neighborhood and walk or run the 3.2 miles. Given the current climate and need for social distance, the Doggone Event series offers an opportunity to foster a sense of community on a day that people commonly gather outdoors.
The Doggone Patriotic Virtual 5k benefits Pets for Vets, a non-profit organization that connects military Veterans with rescued animals—dogs, cats, and even rabbits—creating second chances and new beginnings. Pets for Vets was created to improve the lives of both Veterans and animals by bringing them together in a thoughtful, caring way.
“Two of the greatest stress relievers are movement and connection. Now more than ever we need to get moving, connect with others, and support the causes that support our communities. That’s why we created the Doggone Event Series, as a way to celebrate the special bond between people and their dogs, and to get folks moving in a fun and uplifting way. We are thrilled that our event will benefit Pets for Vets and their inspiring mission.” - Alex Zanella, Event Co-Producer
While participants and their pups will be walking or running the 5k course of their choice, they are encouraged to join the larger Doggone community to foster a sense of togetherness. Participants can track their mileage through the Doggone Strava Club and can download the official Doggone Patriotic playlist on Spotify.
People can choose to register through one of three options, two of which feature matching swag for people and pups, while the third offers a free option for those who just want to participate. Learn more about the Doggone Patriotic 5k or sign up here.
About Doggone Events Series
The Doggone Event Series was started based on a simple idea of creating memorable experiences for participants and their dogs. We host themed 5k walks/runs that keep people and their pups moving, while fostering a growing community of dog lovers, and encouraging folks to take on new challenges. Doggone Events feature matching gear for people and pups, while giving back to organizations that cater to dog-related causes.
