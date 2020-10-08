MEET THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES SEPTEMBER WINNERS. FOUR INSPIRING PEOPLE AWARDED A PIECE PHILLIP GAVRIEL JEWELRY.

THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES | Logo THE ROYAL CHAIN HEROES | Meet the heroes

The Royal Chain Group is revealing its first four winners for September. These heroes contributed helped communities across the United States.

The Royal Chain Group is revealing its first four winners for September. These heroes who have contributed to the area of healthcare have made a difference in communities across the United States. This nationwide initiative is open to everyone with the hopes of sharing uplifting stories of everyday heroes during these times.

The Royal Chain Heroes selected four winning heroes for the month of September. These everyday heroes are recognized not only for their courage but also for their selflessness in the areas of healthcare and empowerment of others.

Michelle Patterson is CEO of the Real Share. After being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer last year, Michelle has spearheaded many initiatives supporting women and giving women everywhere a voice. To celebrate all of her humanitarian achievements, we award Michelle with our gold, diamond and amethyst bracelet from our popcorn collection. The rose gold in the piece symbolizes October as breast cancer awareness month and the amethyst provides a natural tranquilizing properties to help healing.

Avery Culpepper is a Registered Nurse in Roanoke, Virginia. During the pandemic, Avery has been on the front-line taking care of all types of patients and those with COVID-19. Avery gets patients the help they need and puts her their needs before her own by devoting many long days. We congratulate Avery for her brave efforts and award her with our aquamarine quadra earrings from our popcorn collection which is her birthstone

Elaine Canty was supposed to be retired after over 40 years of hard work as a nurse when she was asked to stay longer to take care of patients during the pandemic. At the start of her career, she was thrust into a world faced with the AIDS pandemic, taking care of patients with nowhere to turn in a time of uncertainty and confusion about the disease. This Friday she will end her career during another pandemic. Her perseverance has also inspired her daughter to follow in her footsteps and seek a career in nursing. We award Elaine with our Italian Cable bangle to celebrate her passion for Italian culture. She hopes to return to Italy when it becomes possible again.

Jory Zimmerman is a Critical Care Nurse Practitioner. After a hiking accident, he left his job in sales and began a career in healthcare. When the pandemic hit, he left his life in Maryland and moved to New York at his own will and expense to help those in need at the epicenter. For his dedication and passion, we award Jory with our Woven collection bracelet with sapphires, a bracelet that is completely made by hand and as strong as his will and perseverance throughout his life.

These inspiring stories can be found on The Royal Chain Heroes official website https://royalchainheroes.org. To submit your own everyday hero story, fill in the form that can be found on the Royal Chain Heroes website www.royalchainheroes.org or at any retailer that is part of The Royal Chain Group Retail Network. All stories received will be considered for our next round of winners published in November.

