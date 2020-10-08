SCA Nursing Division Approved to Become CNE Provider
The ability to provide CNEs along with our educational course and to extend these CNEs to others who are educating nurses really is a way to lift up and support nurses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is proud to announce the Spiritual Care Association Nursing Division has been accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
— SCA President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall
The Nursing Division of SCA focuses on the spiritual dimension of professional nursing practice including registered nurses, advanced practice and specialty practice nurses from a wide variety of hospital and non-hospital-based settings. Their mission is to support best-practice nursing spiritual care and self-care through education, mentoring and resources for nursing professionals and nursing-related organizations.
According to The American Nurses Credentialing Center Primary Accreditation Provider Application Manual, the ANCC Primary Accreditation Program recognizes organizations that have met established standards in the ability to provide continuing nursing education (CNE) that has a positive impact on nursing practice and/or patient outcomes. The accreditation program is committed to ensuring the integrity of the accreditation process through systematic, evidence-based evaluation of application materials submitted by qualified applicants for accredited provider status.
“Reaching out to the nursing profession in order to assist them in excelling at being collaborators in providing spiritual care alongside board certified chaplains would be incredibly beneficial to patients and their families,” said SCA President and CEO the Rev. Eric J. Hall. “The ability to provide CNEs along with our educational course and to extend these CNEs to others who are educating nurses really is a way to lift up and support nurses.”
ANCC accreditation supports the lifelong learning needs of professional registered nurses by ensuring that educational activities are designed using criteria that are evidence-based and independent from commercial influence.
"Providing nursing continuing professional development activities that include contact hours awarded according to ANCC criteria assures participants that each course is high-quality and based on best-practice information from experts on the topic presented," said Director of SCA’s Nursing Division Dr. Sharon T. Hinton, D.Min, MSN, BSN, NPD-BC, RN-BC.
Dr. Hinton will serve as the provider unit’s Lead Nurse Planner. She can be reached at shinton@spiritualcareassociation.org
About SCA
The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that establishes evidence-based quality indicators, scope of practice, and a knowledge base for spiritual care. As providers emphasize the delivery of positive patient experience, SCA is leading the way to educate, certify, credential and advocate so that more people in need, regardless of religion, beliefs or cultural identification, receive effective spiritual care in all types of institutional and community settings in the U.S. and internationally. SCA is committed to serving its multidisciplinary membership and growing the chaplaincy profession. Visit www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org, call 212-644-1111, follow on Twitter or connect on Facebook.
Molly Sabala
HealthCare Chaplaincy Network
+1 212-644-1111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn