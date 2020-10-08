ARQUI300 PRESENTS THE NEW BRAND IMAGE AND REINVENTS THE DIGITAL 3D EXPERIENCE IN REAL ESTATE

Arqui300 | Virtual to Real - NYC SKYLINE AT NIGHT 3D RENDERING ARQUI300 | VIRTUAL TO REAL - New Brand Image ARQUI300 | VIRTUAL TO REAL - New Project 340 Madison NYC 3D Render

NYC, NY, USA, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC, OCTOBER 8: With several iconic projects developed across the country, Arqui300 presents new specialized services of 3D Live Rendering, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, and Digital Communication and activates its new brand image. The new brand identity, more contemporary, relational, and attentive to the current context of constant transformation of the Real Estate market, celebrates and reinforces the growth of the brand in the United States.Arqui300 presents its new brand image with a new campaign across the country, VIRTUAL TO REAL, and with its latest project, 340 MADISON, in the heart of New York City; this project is based on a Premier Office Building in Manhattan’s Midtown area that delivers a punch in the Grand Central area. Arqui300 embraced this renovation challenge by portraying all the existing landmarks and buildings to a hyper photorealistic result.The VIRTUAL TO REAL campaign aims to be more than a communication campaign. It is an integrated digital communication strategy present in all channels and social media, which brings Arqui300 closer to its customers and responds to the challenges of the Real Estate industry, which is currently undergoing a profound transformation.Real Estate is undergoing a deep transformation, with new dynamics with the consumer, where 3D, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and Digital Tours are the keys to successful communication for buyers and investors. This is the vision of Arqui300, which promotes new digital communication solutions to accelerate sales, effectively bring projects closer to target audiences and provide Real Estate agents with efficient tools to overcome the market crash, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.With projects developed in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Brazil, and an international network of offices, Arqui300 has its headquarters for innovation in New York and already has several ongoing projects. “For us, the new brand image is much more than design. It is a statement of our identity and our ambition. We know that we are experts in 3D, AR, VR, and Digital Experience, and we want to take that ambition even further. This is the time to be closer to our customers. The world changed. So did we." - says Nuno Mesquita, Executive Director.All information about the new brand image and new projects carried out is available at https://arqui300.com About Arqui300Founded in 1994, Arqui300 | VIRTUAL TO REAL is present on 4 continents and has the experience of projects developed over 26 countries. Architecture, real estate, design, corporate communication, advertising, and master planning, are just some of the sectors where Arqui300 delivers an amazing experience of 3D excellence, bringing to reality what is still an idea. With a team defined by its diversity and expertise, integrating architects, designers, engineers, 3D artists, filmmakers, scriptwriters, composite artists, sound designers, creative consultants, developers, programmers, and project managers, Arqui300 delivers memorable digital experiences. Learn more at https://arqui300.com

