Relax in Comfort Tampa/St. Pete Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary!
Shish Uppal was appointed as the first licensee of the family business opening up in the beautiful West Shore Plaza Mall in Tampa.
We are a family business and our mission is to build relationships and exemplify love, kindness, compassion, and generosity towards all our customers. We value relationships over transactions.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1967 Relax In Comfort has been trusted by Floridians for the best in adjustable number beds, massage chairs and other wellness furniture and sleep related accessories. Founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis out of a desire to help people who suffer needlessly from poor sleep, back pain and other health challenges. Their desire to help others was rooted in their own personal health challenges and the relief Lucy personally found by using the Niagara massage chair daily and sleeping in an adjustable bed to help relieve pressure, reduce pain and reduce tossing & turning all night providing for a deeper more restful night’s sleep.
— Shish Uppal
In October 2019 just months before the advent of COVID-19 and a global pandemic, Shish Uppal was appointed as the first licensee of the family business opening up in the beautiful West Shore Plaza Mall in Tampa. Don DePaulis, Relax In Comfort co-founder & President added “We have been and remain very protective of our image and reputation in the community. We have been approached many times by individuals and companies wanting to expand our brand into other markets. Due to our extremely high standards for integrity and dedication to customer service we declined each inquiry”
DePaulis continued “Due to a fortuitous series of events our top employee at our Mega Store and VP of the Commercial division, Shish Uppal, for family considerations, was going to relocate to the Tampa area. This is when I realized this was a golden opportunity to expand our reach to the millions residing in the Tampa/St. Pete vicinity.” During his two-year tenure with Relax In Comfort Shish displayed the utmost care & concern for his customers, co-workers and the staff members alike. DePaulis quipped “Having Shish as our first licensee was truly a Godsend.”
During a recent conversation with Furniture For Life, Shish stated what he felt customers should know foremost about his new store Shish added “We are a family business and our mission is to build relationships and exemplify love, kindness, compassion, and generosity towards all our customers. We value relationships over transactions. We go out of our way to love & serve our customers, which is reflected in the fact that 100% of our reviews on customer experiences with the store, products, and the owner are 5-star ratings.”
In his first year of operation Shish’s Tampa store has become the #1 single store volume dealer of ReST Bed in the entire country. The ReST Bed incorporates AI along with 5 air comfort zones per person & fully customizable for each sleep partner at any moment or easily connected to the Cloud for automatic real time adjustments including snore detection resulting in an automatic head elevation.
In addition the new Tampa location is now an official Furniture For Life Gallery. Only Gallery locations have special pricing & promotions available directly from the manufacturer’s. Shish added “between the ReST Bed and FFL brand massage chairs Relax In Comfort Tampa offers the best value and best quality available anywhere in Florida”
Relax In Comfort Tampa under the guidance & leadership of Shish Uppal has grown and prospered during the most difficult economic time in our lifetime to include 7 months of a global pandemic, forced store closures, months of restricted hours of operation and a public largely staying home and avoiding large crowds and malls. The success of Relax in Comfort Tampa is due to the relentless devotion and dedication Shish has to his customers and his desire to offer care for them, and the best solution for their unique issues. Anniversary pricing & promotions will be in effect during October. Shish can be contacted at 813.281.0754 for further information & hours of operation.
Shish Uppal
Relax In Comfort
+1 813-281-0754
email us here