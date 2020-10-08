VARStreet Announce NetSuite ERP Integration
VARStreet Inc, the go-to business management software for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada announces integration with NetSuite ERP.
The combination of VARStreet and NetSuite gives businesses an impetus and tremendous value to manage their business processes effectively and increase their revenue by focusing on things that matter.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, USA, October 8, 2020, | VARStreet, a leading business management software company in the IT and office supplies VAR industry completed a successful integration with the widely popular NetSuite ERP. VARStreet customers can now align all their business processes under one application saving time and eliminating data duplication.
VARStreet’s entire software stack, which includes an advanced sales quoting application, an eCommerce platform and catalog integrations amongst others, can be integrated with NetSuite ERP offering a seamless flow of information, data and transactions between VARStreet and NetSuite ERP.
NetSuite ERP gives companies clear visibility and control of their business from financials to supply chain management to billing and beyond. Integrating NetSuite ERP to VARStreet’s applications allows businesses to streamline business processes, removes redundancies and expedited order fulfilment processes.
Bi-directional communication between NetSuite ERP and VARStreet ensures key information about customers and orders is available in real-time across all departments. VARStreet’s quoting and eCommerce software links with the customers NetSuite ERP to centralize all business transactions.
By automating syncing of customer information, quotes, sales orders, purchase orders and products sales teams can spend less time doing manual tasks and more time talking to prospects and nurturing customer relationships. This integration brings all internal departments on the same page by eliminating errors caused by manual re-entering of data.
“NetSuite is one of the fastest-growing ERP solutions and VARStreet is well on its way to becoming the number one choice for a business management solution in the VAR industry,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing for VARStreet. “The combination of these two software applications gives businesses an impetus and tremendous value to manage their business processes effectively and increase their revenue by focusing on things that matter.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
VARStreet also integrates with many other popular and widely used ERP, CRM and accounting applications. They have a team of highly experienced engineers to carry out custom integrations with any home-grown software businesses may use.
