Ruppert Landscape Welcomes Pam Berrios as Director of Multicultural Training and Development
In this newly created role, she will develop and deliver training programs specifically designed to grow and empower the company’s diverse workforce.
She has dedicated her entire career to helping people realize their full potential, and we hope she continues on that journey for many years to come here at Ruppert.”LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape welcomes Pam Berrios to the team as Director of Multicultural Training and Development. In this newly created role, she will develop and deliver training programs specifically designed to grow and empower the company’s diverse workforce; particularly Spanish-speaking team members.
— Mike Monde, Ruppert’s Director of Training and Culture
Berrios, a resident of Springfield, Virginia, holds a B.A. in Business from George Mason University and owned a successful full-service landscaping company in the Northern Virginia area for 24 years. She served on the Board of Directors of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance for eight years, where she held many titles including Main Trainer, Speaker, Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and then President of the association. She is a Certified Bilingual Trainer, Coach and Motivational Speaker and has traveled all over the country as the lead instructor of the acclaimed ELEVATE Program en Español.
“Pam’s unique ability to fully connect with team members sets her apart, and her experience as a previous company owner gives her extraordinary insight into proven methods of growth and success,” said Mike Monde, Ruppert’s Director of Training and Culture. “She has dedicated her entire career to helping people realize their full potential, and we hope she continues on that journey for many years to come here at Ruppert.”
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Ruppert Landscape
+1 301-482-0300
email us here