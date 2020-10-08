Banjo.com Now First Deering Dealer to Stock the Vega Vintage Star

An industry leader in serving the needs of fellow banjo players is the first dealer to stock the Vega Vintage Star.

"Just in time for the holidays, Banjo.com is Deering's first dealer to stock the all-new Vega Vintage Star banjo," said Barry Waldrep, President, and Owner of Banjo.com, a company that in early 2020 was chosen by Deering Banjo Company as their No. 1 dealer in the world, making Banjo.com the largest seller of American-made banjos in the world. “Banjo.com will have a limited supply of Vega Vintage Star banjos in stock for the holiday season with more expected to arrive in 2021.”

Waldrep explained that this openback banjo is the latest addition to the Deering Banjo Company-owned Vega banjo line. American-made Vega instruments can be traced all the way back to 1881, where the Vega Company got their start producing guitars in Boston.

The Deering Banjo Company purchased the Vega name in 1989 and continues to build banjos under the Vega name at their shop in Spring Valley, California. The Vega banjos built today blend over a century of tradition and heritage with Deering's banjo making expertise.

The Vega Vintage Star, according to Waldrep, is no exception with its detailed inlay and unique wooden armrest.

"Clawhammer players will appreciate the frailing scoop and warm, deep tones from the Dobson style tone ring and 12-inch rim," Waldrep said. "The dark stained maple and antique brass hardware give this banjo a gorgeous overall look."

As Deering's No. 1 Banjo Dealer Worldwide, Banjo.com took delivery of the first Vega Vintage Star banjos shipped by Deering. Waldrep, a lifelong musician and touring performer for over 30 years, said, "The Vega Vintage Star is tastefully done in appearance and has a sound that reflects the name. A very old-time tone."

Waldrep went on to note that Banjo.com has proudly partnered with Deering Banjo Company since 2003 and was the first dealer to be chosen as a Master Dealer. Waldrep revealed that customers also receive a variety of free services, which include:

• Free Professional Setup. Every banjo is carefully setup before shipping, saving customers from the assembly required hassle.

• Free Railroad Spikes. Also known as the fifth string capo, recommended to install spikes on the 7th and 9th frets. This is a free service included for all five-string banjo purchases.

• Free Starter Pack. Start pickin' the day your banjo arrives. DVD, strap, tuner, and picks included.

• Free Banjo Lessons. Start improving your playing immediately. Receive seven weeks of video banjo lessons delivered right to your email inbox. The lessons are taught by a master banjo instructor.

Banjo.com has become a recognized leader not only in Bluegrass music but also the Americana, Country, & Rock industries as well. The goal at Banjo.com is to sell products that it believes in itself.

Banjo.com, according to Waldrep, wants every customer from the beginner to the professional to have the best experience possible. Its personal and professional principles are based on its Christian faith.

"We strive to honor God in all that we do," said Waldrep.

For more information, please visit https://banjo.com/banjo-blog/ and https://banjo.com/about/.

