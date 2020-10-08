Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,546 in the last 365 days.

IRD Invest conference to showcase ASX-listed emerging technology companies

Conference will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 10.30am AEDT (Sydney time)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney-based investor and public relations consultancy, IR Department, is pleased to announce its second IRD Invest virtual investor conference.

The conference will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 10.30am AEDT and will feature a range of ASX-listed emerging technology companies that are innovating in their sectors, with many developing new ways to operate during COVID-19.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a strongly differentiated player in the growing BNPL space. It has the most flexible plans in the market with plan lengths of 2 to 24 months and up to $20,000; it focuses on industries where it can make a true difference – Automotive, Healthcare and Home Improvement; its target customer is finance-savvy and of an older demographic who use its plans as a cashflow management tool; and it has a unique B2B offering, Openpay for Business.

Meanwhile, sleep apnea treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is commercialising a unique treatment platform for sleep apnea and snoring. Unlike other oral appliances, Oventus O2Vent devices manage the entire upper airway via a unique and patented built-in airway. They are designed for any patient that is deemed appropriate for oral appliance therapy, but especially beneficial for the many people that suffer with nasal congestion, obstruction and mouth breathing. They allow for airflow to the back of the mouth while maintaining an oral seal and stable jaw position, bypassing multiple obstructions from the nose, soft palate and tongue. The Company also has a collaborative Sleep Physician/ Dental strategy that streamlines patients’ access to treatment.

Cyber-security firm, Tesserent Ltd (ASX: TNT) provides full service, enterprise-grade cyber security and networking solutions targeted at mid-market, enterprise and government customers across Australia. The Company’s Cyber 360 strategy delivers integrated solutions covering identification, protection and 24/7 monitoring against Cyber Security threats. With in excess of 220security engineers, Tesserent has the capability to support organisations defend their digital assets against increasing risks and cyber-attacks.

“We’re very proud to be showcasing some of the leading emerging technology companies listed on the ASX today. These companies have shown strength despite the adverse economic conditions of COVID-19 and provide interesting case studies on adapting corporate strategy successfully in the new macroeconomic environment,” said Jane Lowe, IR Department Managing Director.
Details of the conference are below.

Date: Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Time: From 10.30am AEDT (Sydney time)
Format: Zoom webinar
Registration – register free via this link: https://www.irdepartment.com.au/site/ird-invest/technology

Gabriella Hold
Investor Relations Department Pty Ltd
+61 411 364 382
email us here

You just read:

IRD Invest conference to showcase ASX-listed emerging technology companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.