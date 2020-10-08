IRD Invest conference to showcase ASX-listed emerging technology companies
Conference will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 10.30am AEDT (Sydney time)SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney-based investor and public relations consultancy, IR Department, is pleased to announce its second IRD Invest virtual investor conference.
The conference will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 10.30am AEDT and will feature a range of ASX-listed emerging technology companies that are innovating in their sectors, with many developing new ways to operate during COVID-19.
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a strongly differentiated player in the growing BNPL space. It has the most flexible plans in the market with plan lengths of 2 to 24 months and up to $20,000; it focuses on industries where it can make a true difference – Automotive, Healthcare and Home Improvement; its target customer is finance-savvy and of an older demographic who use its plans as a cashflow management tool; and it has a unique B2B offering, Openpay for Business.
Meanwhile, sleep apnea treatment innovator, Oventus Medical Ltd (ASX: OVN) is commercialising a unique treatment platform for sleep apnea and snoring. Unlike other oral appliances, Oventus O2Vent devices manage the entire upper airway via a unique and patented built-in airway. They are designed for any patient that is deemed appropriate for oral appliance therapy, but especially beneficial for the many people that suffer with nasal congestion, obstruction and mouth breathing. They allow for airflow to the back of the mouth while maintaining an oral seal and stable jaw position, bypassing multiple obstructions from the nose, soft palate and tongue. The Company also has a collaborative Sleep Physician/ Dental strategy that streamlines patients’ access to treatment.
Cyber-security firm, Tesserent Ltd (ASX: TNT) provides full service, enterprise-grade cyber security and networking solutions targeted at mid-market, enterprise and government customers across Australia. The Company’s Cyber 360 strategy delivers integrated solutions covering identification, protection and 24/7 monitoring against Cyber Security threats. With in excess of 220security engineers, Tesserent has the capability to support organisations defend their digital assets against increasing risks and cyber-attacks.
“We’re very proud to be showcasing some of the leading emerging technology companies listed on the ASX today. These companies have shown strength despite the adverse economic conditions of COVID-19 and provide interesting case studies on adapting corporate strategy successfully in the new macroeconomic environment,” said Jane Lowe, IR Department Managing Director.
Details of the conference are below.
Date: Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Time: From 10.30am AEDT (Sydney time)
Format: Zoom webinar
Registration – register free via this link: https://www.irdepartment.com.au/site/ird-invest/technology
Gabriella Hold
Investor Relations Department Pty Ltd
+61 411 364 382
email us here