Kazia calls for greater awareness of one of the deadliest brain cancers in the US
Kazia is proud to be supporting the National Brain Tumor Society this GBM Awareness Day.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Glioblastoma (GBM) Awareness Day, Australian oncology-focused biotech company, Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA), calls for greater awareness of one of the most lethal brain cancers in the US.
GBM is also the one of the most complex and treatment-resistant cancers. It is expected that more than 13,000 Americans will receive a GBM diagnosis in 2020, while the disease accounts for 48 percent of all primary malignant brain tumors .
Kazia is proud to be supporting the National Brain Tumor Society this GBM Awareness Day and helping to raise public consciousness about the need to find a cure for this deadly and devastating disease.
Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner said, “GBM Awareness Day serves as an opportunity to take action to help those thousands of Americans that are affected by this disease each year. We’re honoured to be partnering with the National Brain Tumor Society to advocate for a better future for GBM patients and to work towards the development of new and better therapeutic options for patients.”
There is a need for new treatments given survival and mortality rates for GBM have been virtually unchanged for decades. None of the FDA-approved treatments for glioblastoma have succeeded in significantly extending patients’ lives beyond a few extra months, while the current standard of care for the disease, temozolomide, is ineffective 65% of cases.
Kazia is developing a promising new treatment for glioblastoma, paxalisib (formerly known as GDC-0084), for the treatment of GBM and other cancers. The drug is currently in phase II human trials and has already shown a clinical meaningful extension of life in patients.
The novel therapy is distinguished by its ability to cross the so-called blood-brain barrier. It is also a potent inhibitor of the PI3K pathway which appears to be disordered in more than 85% of cases of GBM.
Interim data from Kazia’s phase II trial of paxalisib, released earlier this year, showed a median overall survival of 17.7 months, compared to the 12.7 months associated with temozolomide. The data also showed median progression-free survival of 8.5 months, comparing favourably to the 5.3 months associated with temozolomide.
Paxalisib has also been selected to join GBM AGILE, an international, academic-led, multi-drug adaptive ‘master protocol’ phase II / III study in glioblastoma study. It is expected that data from GBM AGILE will be used to seek marketing approval for paxalisib from FDA and other regulatory agencies and serve as the path to market for paxalisib.
In this video, Kazia CEO, Dr James Garner discusses GBM AGILE and the interim data for paxalisib.
For more information on the National Brain Tumor Society and GBM Awareness Day, please visit the National Brain Tumor Society site.
For more information on paxalisib or Kazia Therapeutics, please go to the Kazia website.
