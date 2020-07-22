Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
QBiotics doses first Australian patient in Phase I/II Clinical Trial for Head and Neck Cancer

We hope that with tigilanol tiglate, we might be able to bring a much‐needed new treatment to patients who currently have few other options.”
— Dr Victoria Gordon, Managing Director and CEO, QBiotics
BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QBiotics Group Limited (QBiotics), a life sciences company developing novel small molecule anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has dosed its first Australian patient in its Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the optimal dose and safety of lead molecule, tigilanol tiglate, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Dr Victoria Gordon, Managing Director and CEO of QBiotics, said, “We are delighted to have treated our first Australian patient under this trial and to be working with such world class investigators as Associate Professor Richard Gallagher and his team at the Kinghorn Cancer Centre, a joint facility of St. Vincent’s Hospital and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. This milestone marks important progress in our QB46C‐H03 study, and  our third clinical site treating patients, along with the Tata  Medical Centre in Kolkata, and the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, India.”

Surgery is currently the mainstay for HNSCC, however, in many cases the tumours are unresectable (unable to be removed by surgery), can be disfiguring, or patients may be too unwell for surgery. Therefore,  there  is  a  significant  need  for  new  treatments  that  can  remove  unresectable  tumours,  especially in the head and neck region, to preserve a person’s appearance, as well as critical functions such as sight, hearing, speech and swallowing. Tigilanol tiglate is administered directly into the tumour mass,  which  limits  exposure  and  damage  to  surrounding  healthy  tissues,  and  reduces  the  risk  of  functional or cosmetic impairment as well as reduced systemic toxicity.

Dr Gordon continued, “Cancers of the head and neck are challenging and frequent, with more than two million1 new cases each year. We hope that with tigilanol tiglate, we might be able to bring a much‐needed new treatment to patients who currently have few other options.”

Associate Professor Richard Gallagher, Head and Neck Surgeon, Principal Investigator of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre site commented “This is a very exciting trial using a unique technology discovered and developed in Australia. Every surgeon wants to avoid destructive surgery which can compromise a patient's quality of life. So a simple intratumoural injection is a very appealing advance. If successful in head and neck cancer, this research may have the potential to benefit cancers across the spectrum of disease."

The  Phase  I/II  open  label  “QB46C‐H03”  study,  is  a  dose  escalation  study  in  patients  with  HNSCC,  designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended dose level for further studies. The study will also investigate safety, tolerability and tumour response following a single or multiple (two to three) doses of tigilanol tiglate. It follows QBiotics’ successful first‐in‐human QBC46‐H01 study2 in a range of solid tumours, which demonstrated patients with squamous cell carcinoma, the most common  type  of  head  and  neck  cancer,  had  encouraging  tumour  responses  when  treated  with  tigilanol tiglate.

ABOUT QBIOTICS

QBiotics  is  a  public  unlisted  Australian  life  sciences  company  which  discovers,  develops  and  commercialises novel anticancer and wound healing products for human and veterinary markets. Its lead  product,  tigilanol  tiglate,  is  an  anticancer  pharmaceutical  targeting  a  range  of  solid  tumours  across multiple species. QBiotics’ business model is to develop products that have application in both veterinary and human markets. Success in the veterinary programs validates QBiotics technology and de‐risks human development, while generating early, non‐diluting revenues.
https://qbiotics.com


ABOUT TIGILANOL TIGLATE

Tigilanol  tiglate  is  a  small  molecule  that  is  being  tested  as  an  intratumoural  treatment  for  solid  tumours. Its effect on tumours is multimodal and involves injected tumour responses as well as distal responses  in  non‐injected  tumours.  Complete  destruction  of  the  injected  tumour  is  mediated  via  tumour vascular disruption as well as death of tumour cells by oncosis3. Following tumour destruction, rapid wound healing has been shown to ensue.

A single injection of tigilanol tiglate has been shown in canine patients to ablate (completely destroy) 75%  of  treated  tumours4.  Veterinary  use  of  tigilanol  tiglate  (branded  STELFONTA®)  has  recently  received marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Authority as a treatment for canine mast cell tumours. STELFONTA® is also under review by the US Food and Drug Administration ‐ Center for Veterinary  Medicine,  and  by  the  Australian  Pesticides  and  Veterinary  Medicines  Authority.  STELFONTA® is partnered with Virbac, a global animal health company and launched in Europe in April 2020.


ABOUT THE KINGHORN CANCER CENTRE

The Kinghorn Cancer Centre is a joint venture between St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney and The Garvan Institute of Medical Research and combines scientific and medical expertise to treat cancer patients.

Bringing together researchers and clinicians onto a single site, The Kinghorn Cancer Centre enables research findings to be rapidly translated into clinical application for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer.
http://tkcc.org.au/


REFERENCES

1. Globocan, 2018. https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/900‐world‐fact‐sheets.pdf.

2. Panizza et al., (2019) Phase I dose‐escalation study to determine the safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy and pharmacokinetics of an intra tumoural injection of tigilanol tiglate (EBC‐46). EBioMedicine 50: 433‐441.

3. Boyle et al., (2014) Intra‐tumoural injection of the novel PKC activator EBC‐46 rapidly ablates tumours in mouse models. PLoS One 9:e1068887.

4. De Ridder et al., (2020). Randomized controlled clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of intratumoral treatment of canine mast cell tumors with tigilanol tiglate. J. Vet. Inter. Med. 1‐15.

Jane Lowe
Investor Relations Department Pty Ltd
+61 411 117 774
email us here

