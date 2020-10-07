Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.7.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer L. Barretto, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary of Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has been Director of Health Care Policy and Administration at California Correctional Health Care Services since 2020. Barretto served as Deputy Director of Facility Support for the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2019 to 2020 and as Assistant Deputy Director from 2017 to 2019. She was Chief Deputy Administrator of the Contract Beds Unit at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2017 and Acting Warden and Chief Deputy Warden of California Health Care Facility, Stockton from 2015 to 2016. Barretto held multiple positions at California State Prison, Sacramento including Associate Warden and Correctional Administrator from 2014 to 2015 and 2008 to 2010 and Correctional Business Manager I from 2006 to 2008. She was Associate Director of Human Resources at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2012 to 2014 and Correctional Administrator in the High Security Mission of the Division of Adult Institutions from 2010 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $198,924. Barretto is registered without party preference.

Charles W. Callahan, 59, of Fresno, has been appointed Deputy Director of Facility Support at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has served as Acting Deputy Director of Facility Support since 2020. Callahan was Warden at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2017 to 2019, where he was Chief Deputy Warden from 2013 to 2016. Callahan was Associate Warden at Valley State Prison for Women from 2008 to 2013, and Correctional Business Manager there from 2005 to 2007. He held several positions at Centinela State Prison from 2007 to 2008 and from 1995 to 2005, including Associate Warden, Correctional Business Manager, Procurement and Services Officer and Vocational Instructor. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,536. Callahan is a Democrat.

Ronald C. Davis, 51, of Granite Bay, has been appointed Associate Director of Reception Center Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has served as Acting Associate Director of Reception Center Institutions since 2020. He was Warden at San Quentin State Prison from 2014 to 2020. Davis was Warden at Valley State Prison, Chowchilla from 2012 to 2014 and was chief deputy warden at Avenal State Prison from 2010 to 2012. He served in several positions at California State Prison, Corcoran from 2006 to 2010, including Correctional Administrator, Facility Captain and Correctional Captain. Davis was a Business Manager and Correctional Lieutenant at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran from 2002 to 2006 and served in several positions at Salinas Valley State Prison from 1996 to 2002, including Lieutenant, Sergeant and Correctional Officer. He was a Correctional Officer at the Correctional Training Facility, Soledad from 1994 to 1996. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,028. Davis is a Republican.

Lawrence Hafetz, 58, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Hafetz has been Chief Deputy at the Los Angeles Office of the County Counsel since 2016. He has served in several positions in the Los Angeles Office of the County Counsel since 1995, including Assistant County Counsel, Property Division, Senior Deputy County Counsel and Deputy County Counsel. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $186,000. Hafetz is a Democrat.

