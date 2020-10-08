WYDOT’s 2021 STIP approved

The Wyoming Transportation Commission approved the State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) for 2021.

The STIP is available on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s website. Monthly updates will be available on the website.

The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, capital improvement projects, and statewide communication work that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during this fiscal year that began Oct. 1. The STIP is published annually and updates are issued monthly.

Besides 2021 projects, the STIP includes a listing of planned transportation projects slated through 2026. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.

Highway projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.

For additional information about this news release, contact: