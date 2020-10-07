Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet October 22

Commission

Wed Oct 07 14:34:54 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet Oct. 22 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will hear a budget update.

The commission will hear the following informational presentations about petitions:

Petition Process Presentation

Boulder River Petition Informational Presentation

Boulder River Petition by petitioner Thomas Patterson

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

Montebello Fishing Access Site (FAS), Region 1

2021 Fishing Regulations

Land Projects Mount Jumbo Forestry Project, Region 2 Ray Kuhns Wildlife Management Area (WMA) farming lease renewal, Region 1



The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

Proposal to Create an Administrative Rule Prohibiting the Use of Remote-Controlled Devices for Fishing

Hoot Owl and Drought Restrictions Update, Informational

FAS/WMA Commercial Use Fee Schedule

2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons

Elk Management Guidelines in Areas with Brucellosis

Modification of Fur Dealer Requirements Clarifying Trapping Regulations (Deletes Requirements that Only Tagged Marten May be Possessed by a Fur Dealer)

Land Projects Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement (CE), Region 4 Wolf Creek CE, Region 4 Woods Ranch Electric Right Of Way Easement, Region 1



The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

Poindexter Slough FAS Land Donation, Region 3

Land Projects MacClay Ranch CE, Region 2 Boot Print Ranch CE, Region 5 Box Elder Creek CE, Region 6 Amelia Island WMA Addition, Region 7



FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.