FWP encourages hunters to keep tags, licenses in plastic baggies

Hunting

Wed Oct 07 14:35:51 MDT 2020

To prevent paper licenses and carcass tags from getting wet and unreadable, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends hunters keep these documents in a sealable plastic bag. Hunters are encouraged to keep their licenses and carcass tags in plastic bags both before and after validating and attaching to a harvested animal.

Earlier this year, FWP switched to regular paper for licenses and permits. While handier for printing at home, this makes the licenses and permits more susceptible to water damage. Customers can also keep a digital version of their non-carcass licenses on their phone.