Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,488 in the last 365 days.

Proposition 25 explained: Cash bail vs. risk assessment algorithm

John Bauters, the Budget Advocacy Director for Californians for Safety and Justice, says the cash bail system is inherently flawed. It allows wealthier people to pay to avoid jail, while less affluent people may have to stay incarcerated before they've been convicted of any crime, simply because they cannot afford their bond.

You just read:

Proposition 25 explained: Cash bail vs. risk assessment algorithm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.