Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,488 in the last 365 days.

Bar exam takers have fewer problems on 2nd day

(Subscription required) According to ExamSoft, there were fewer calls on Tuesday. Spokesperson Nici Sandberg said that the company brought in new staff and reallocated staff from different departments to handle the influx of requests.

Oct 7, 2020

You just read:

Bar exam takers have fewer problems on 2nd day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.