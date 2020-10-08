Total ABA Awarded Company of The Year 2020 in Healthcare Insights Magazine
Total ABA, a leader in Behavioral Health software solutions, is recognized by Healthcare Insights Magazine, October 2020.
It is our privilege to enable therapists with our powerful software solutions and outstanding support, so they can increase their productivity and the quality of lives for those that they serve.”TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We at Total ABA are all honored to be recognized with this award,” said Larry Morgan CEO for Total ABA. “It is our privilege to enable so many therapists and clinics with these powerful software solutions, and outstanding service and support, so they can increase the productivity and the quality of lives for themselves and those that they serve, every day.”
— Larry Morgan, CEO
Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapists and clinics face many challenges helping children and adults with autism spectrum disorders. ABA therapists strive to give their time, energy, and attention to those they serve; however, the strenuous paperwork, challenging schedules, and demanding preparation can hamper their ability to do their job most efficiently. For clinics, the problem is compounded with additional issues such as staff management, billing, and reporting functions. So, how do we overcome these challenges?
The smart answer is to introduce practice management software to make certain that running the business does not compromise the quality of therapy service. When it comes to the ABA industry, Total ABA is a smart solution – a powerful, cloud-based, HIPAA compliant software system, and the only ABA solution hosted on the Salesforce platform. Total ABA is specifically designed to solve the business needs for ABA, Speech, Occupational and other Behavioral Health therapy professionals. It delivers solutions for the full range of business needs: practice management, smart scheduling, parent portal, data collection, and billing. Its robust features, ease-of-use, reliability, and security makes Total ABA the popular choice for thousands of therapists and clinics that use it every day.
Read the full article here:
https://thehealthcareinsights.com/magazine-digital/us/company-of-year-2020.html#Magazine/page53
About Total ABA: (www.TotalABA.com) is the only ABA software provider hosted on the Salesforce platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, parent portal, clinical and billing services to therapists, clinicians, and practices nationwide. Total ABA’s fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day. Total ABA’s mission is to improve productivity and the quality of lives for the Behavioral Health Industry.
