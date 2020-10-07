New Intermodal Transportation Facility at Macarthur Airport

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the groundbreaking of the new $8.4 million intermodal ground transportation facility at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, Suffolk County. The commuter-focused facility, which is integral to the airport's continued modernization, is supported by an $800,000 grant from the New York State Department of Transportation and a $650,000 Empire State Development grant. The hub, which will improve traveler access to the airport, was identified by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council in its strategic plan as an investment that will enhance the region's competitiveness.

"New York is continuing to rebuild and revitalize its infrastructure in the face of a long drought of federal support, and that commitment means moving the state's airports into the 21st century," Governor Cuomo said. "This new one-stop facility at Long Island MacArthur Airport will give businesses and visitors to the New York City and Long Island regions an improved and streamlined travel experience."

"Today's groundbreaking of a new ground transportation facility at MacArthur Airport represents a new gateway to Long Island," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Modernizing our regional airports is critical to boosting business and tourism in our unique and diverse New York State regions, and another example of how we're building back better than ever before for the post-pandemic future."

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Cuomo has made unprecedented investments to rebuild and modernize airports statewide, which are key gateways to enhancing economic activity in every region of New York. This latest airport modernization project at Long Island MacArthur Airport will enhance the airport experience for travelers by creating a consolidated ground intermodal transportation facility allowing for easy access to car rentals, taxis and buses."

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "The new Long Island MacArthur Airport transportation hub represents not just the latest commuter-focused enhancement to our state's airports, but Governor Cuomo's on-going commitment to regional economic development. Transportation is a key driver of economic growth, and investments that upgrade and modernize these facilities encourages long-term business development and welcomes visitors to Long Island and regions across the state."

MacArthur Airport will renovate an existing building into a one-stop transportation facility to house all modes of transportation for travel into and out of the airport. This new 12,000 square foot facility will consolidate the ready and return lots for all rental car facilities into one centralized area and relocate the rental car counters from the baggage claim area of the main terminal. The airport's taxi stand, also currently located in baggage claim, will be moved to the new transportation facility, and the existing Suffolk County bus stop will be moved from the outer lane of the main terminal roadway to a safer location at this new facility. The rental car ready lots and counters, the taxi vendor, the Suffolk County Bus stop and Long Island Rail Road shuttle stop will now be located in one convenient location within walking distance of the entrance and exit of the airport's main terminal building. The completed facility will also include a covered walkway connecting the two points of entry. Travelers will also be able to drop off or pick up their own vehicles that may have been delivered via an auto transport service, which makes several long-haul deliveries of vehicles to Florida.

Senator Monica R. Martinez said, "Governor Cuomo's commitment to Long Island, particularly Suffolk County, is unwavering. In trying times like the ones we are in, investing in infrastructure will help boost our economy by job creation and expanding tourism on Long Island. MacArthur airport has great potential which must be maximized and today's announcement is a step in the right direction not just for Suffolk residents but the entire Long Island region."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said, "MacArthur Airport is located in the heart of Suffolk County and serves as a gateway to welcome all that want to discover what our region has to offer. Modernizing this airport and transforming it into a state-of the-art transit hub is a critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to attracting new businesses and visitors to Long Island. I want to thank Governor Cuomo for his continued investments into our transportation infrastructure, which will spur economic activity, support local businesses, and ensure our region remains competitive."

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, "We are consistently working to update and improve MacArthur Airport's infrastructure to provide an excellent customer experience and modernize aging areas and components. Over the last four years, more than $50 million in capital improvement projects are complete or are in progress. This major renovation project comes at no expense to local taxpayers and provides many benefits to our airport and community."

LIREDC Co-Chairs Kevin Law, President of the Long Island Association and Stuart Rabinowitz, President of Hofstra University said, "MacArthur Airport is vital to the economic health of the region and by integrating services and amenities in one location, travelers will be greeted with a modern facility that will be safer, more centralized and easier to navigate. This is another way we continue to make Long Island more attractive to everyone, whether they are looking to visit or locate their business to the region."