Register Now for the ACTEM 2020 Virtual Fall Conference!

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine’s (ACTEM) annual Fall 2020 conference will be held virtual online this year and is coming up in a couple of weeks on Oct. 20-21st. ACTEM’s mission is to influence and enhance education in Maine through the use of technology. Our conference offers workshops, keynotes and exhibitors centered around this mission. The conference is a popular event for Maine educators each fall.

ACTEM is offering our conference this year for FREE to all current members. If you are not a member of ACTEM you can join for the $20 annual individual membership fee and attend. We know school budgets have been impacted in these difficult times, so we want to provide this valuable PD experience for a very modest cost to Maine educators.

Workshop schedule and information:

This year’s schedule has been changed to an afternoon & evening format so no subs would be necessary. We have also shortened the online workshop sessions to 45-minutes as we all spend more time online. ACTEM has a great lineup of over 60 workshop sessions plus two outstanding keynote speakers. Click the links below for detailed schedule and workshop session descriptions:

Tuesday, Oct. 20th Program

Wednesday, Oct 21st Program

Feature Keynote Speakers :

Anthony Johnson, Jr. — Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 6:30 PM

Currently an Apple executive and formerly a North Carolina teacher that transformed his science and social studies classrooms into “Johnsonville,” a world where each student must find a job, pay the bills, pay mortgage and taxes, and learn by doing projects.

Keynote: My Journey from High School Dropout to Teacher of the Year In my school years, I was a terrible student and a teacher’s nightmare who stayed in trouble. During that time, I failed 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th grades before dropping out of high school at the age of 16. I received my G.E.D. and moved from job to job for nearly a decade. In 1998, I lost both my parents six months apart and spent time reflecting on my life and decided to make a change. A year later, I enrolled at Livingstone College and graduated in 4 years with a degree in Elementary Education. My goal is to teach with enthusiasm and give my students a different experience from my own in grade school. Teaching is my passion, and my desire to help young people succeed has allowed me to travel the world as an educator.

Kerry Gallagher — Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 6:30 PM

Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, MA. She is also the Director of K-12 Education for ConnectSafely.org

Keynote: The People in Your School are the Key to Cybersecurity How do we keep our students safer in the digital age and in the virtual classroom? Cybersecurity and student data privacy are increasingly important as more of our educational, social and work environments move online during this time. How can we incorporate these best practices in the virtual classroom and how will we work with both parents and students to increase awareness?

Registration for ACTEM 2020 is open at the following link: http://www.actem.org/event-3932165