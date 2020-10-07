JOHN LENNON SONGWRITING CONTEST INSTAGRAM LIVE CELEBRATES JOHN LENNON BIRTHDAY OCTOBER 9
New York (September 24, 2020) – The John Lennon Songwriting Contest will celebrate what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday on October 9th on Instagram Live on the Lennon Bus’ Instagram page. Special featured guests will include Verdine White (Earth Wind & Fire) and Elle King as well as Lennon Contest winners and much more. The daily podcast is at 2pm EDT, emanating from New York City. Brian Rothschild, who hosts the show, is the co-founder and Executive Director of the JLSC, in its 24th year, and the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, the forerunner in bringing music education to students across the country (in better days).
The daily IG Live livecasts feature interviews and music by renowned and Award winning songwriters, chart-topping artists, Lennon Contest winners and industry giants, providing first-hand knowledge, tips and entertaining conversations.
The Contest is currently taking submissions with entrants vying for the $300,000 in cash and prizes bestowed on the winners throughout the year.
