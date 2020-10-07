NEWS

USDA Invites Public to Virtual Meeting for Data Users

October 7, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (October 7, 2020) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold a virtual meeting for data users Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

“The USDA is looking for feedback from the public on its programs and the data that is offered,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Two breakout sessions with multiple options will be available. One focuses on program changes pertaining to foreign production, trade and import/export data. Another is ensuring accuracy of market news reports by using satellite imagery data to forecast crops.

Here is the link for the agenda: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/2020/2020-Fall-Data-Users-Agenda.pdf

The link to register is: www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/index.php

The virtual meeting is free and open to the public.