Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event May 16

News

Press release

For immediate release: May 5, 2025

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event on Friday, May 16, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the LSU AgCenter’s West Feliciana Parish office located at 10032 West Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“Saddles don’t often have identifiable marks or serials numbers to reference if they are stolen,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This program provides a tool that can both deter and prove theft, as well as assist with the return of stolen saddles.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Katlin Gordon with the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter at 225-635-3614.