West Baton Rouge Parish man arrested for theft of livestock

News

Press release

For immediate release: May 6, 2025

Baton Rouge, La. – On May 1, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 38-year-old Johnny L. Payne II of Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish regarding theft of livestock.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Livestock Brand Commission. The investigation determined that Payne purchased a horse on October 15, 2024, and failed to render proper payment to the producer of the livestock.

“One of the roles of the Livestock Brand Commission is to investigate livestock theft and other agricultural crimes in the state, just as they have in this instance,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. "The law is clear here - the failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation. Payne has been booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, and no bond has been set - a hold has been placed on Payne by authorities in Arkansas for unrelated charges.

NOTE: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.