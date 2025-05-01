West Feliciana Parish Man arrested for theft of livestock

News

Press release

For immediate release: May 1, 2025

On April 29, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-eight-year-old Eric Montreal Harris of Weyanoke, La., in West Feliciana Parish regarding an investigation involving the theft of livestock.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Livestock Brand Commission. It was based on a warrant for six counts of theft of livestock.

During the investigation, it was determined that Harris received funds and purchased six heads of livestock on behalf of the victim in this matter. After purchasing the cattle with the victim’s funds, Harris allegedly sold the livestock without the victim’s permission and kept the funds from the sale of the livestock. At the time of the investigation the estimated value of the six head of livestock was approximately $3,400.

"The LDAF always recommends that buyers use caution when purchasing livestock through a third party and to maintain proper records of such transactions,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “If you suspect foul play, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission, which investigates livestock theft and other agricultural crimes in the state.”

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation. The livestock have not been recovered. Harris has been booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail, and no bond has been set.

NOTE: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

