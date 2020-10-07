Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary delays expected on I-94 tomorrow in Mandan

MDU is scheduled to remove four overhead powerlines from the Interstate 94 right of way tomorrow, October 8. This work will stop traffic on I-94 west of the Mandan Avenue Interchange intermittently between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. Flaggers and traffic control will be in place during the duration of the project. Motorists may experience short traffic delays.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

