October 6, 2020 TWC Incentivizes Higher Quality for Child Care

Date: October 6, 2020

Subsidized Care Providers Must Meet Improved Standards

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) approved proposed changes to the Texas Rising Star quality rating improvement system for child care providers. Texas Rising Star is a voluntary quality rating system for providers serving subsidized children, recognizing those providers who meet higher standards, going beyond minimum licensing requirements.

Today’s proposed changes, which are available for public comment through November 23, 2020, will

Integrate use of the Texas Early Childhood Professional Development System’s Workforce Registry into the Texas Rising Star program

Implement a Continuous Quality Improvement framework that would be required for all providers certified or seeking to attain certification in TRS

Implement new training and certification requirements for TRS Mentor and Assessor staff

Mentor and Assessor staff Reorganize and reweight the Texas Rising Star measure categories, increasing the weight assigned to high quality teacher-child interactions

Streamline the impact of certain child care licensing deficiencies on Texas Rising Star certification status, allowing more opportunity for technical assistance and program improvement

“High quality child care is vital to a robust and effective workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas Rising Star program encourages higher quality care, which benefits Texas families and strengthens our workforce at the same time.”

In addition, TWC is also proposing changes that impact all providers serving children receiving child care subsidies. All subsidy providers will be required to meet new minimum criteria related to certain licensing deficiencies cited by Child Care Regulation. Providers meeting this new subsidy requirement will be designated as Pre-Star Providers, and will be eligible to pursue Texas Rising Star certification.

“Texas workers depend on child care,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Ensuring that care is provided at a higher standard protects children and gives peace of mind to more Texans as they return to work.”

These changes were informed by the Texas Rising Star Workgroup which met for over a year to conduct a comprehensive review and develop recommendations for the TWC's consideration. TWC also held seven stakeholder meetings across the state in February to gather input on improvements to Texas Rising Star.

“Providing high quality child care for our Texans is a win-win situation which contributes directly to the success of our state,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “It improves a person’s ability to find and keep a secure job, while also helping our Texas employers meet the challenges of getting Texas back to work during this pandemic and beyond.”

