Judge Enters Consent Judgement in Davie County Nuisance Case

After a long history of fights, drug violations, and countless calls to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, a Mocksville neighborhood can feel a little safer.

On Monday, October 5, 2020, Superior Court Judge M. Klass entered a consent judgment against 212 Edgewood Circle, a problematic residence in Mocksville, North Carolina. This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the County of Davie on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“Over a period of many years, citizens residing in this neighborhood have unjustly suffered due to activities stemming from this specific property,” said Davie County Sheriff, J.D. Hartman. “I sincerely appreciate the cooperation from the property owners, as we worked cohesively and efficiently to solve this problem and restore peace to this neighborhood.”

According to the judgment, the property must be vacated “immediately” upon entry of the judgement and remain vacant until sold. Anyone found on the property, other than those specifically named in the agreement, will be arrested for trespassing. If any part of the order is violated, the defendants may be held in contempt of court and punished with jail time, fines, or both.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, Davie County Government, and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team. "The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are pleased to work in conjunction with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office and the Davie County Government to bring a permanent resolution to this problem, and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate within the community.”

