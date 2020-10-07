Resources for Schools to Address Tobacco Use, Vaping   

The MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence and local District Tobacco Prevention Partners have free resources to support Maine schools in addressing tobacco use and vaping.

Join us for a free webinar on October 15th from 3:30-5:00 that will address shifting trends in vaping, including newer products and regulations, and how to work with adolescents who might be interested in quitting or showing signs of nicotine addiction. FMI: TobaccoPreventionServices@mainehealth.org.

L ocal Support is Available : District Tobacco Prevention Partners can provide free technical assistance for policy change, enforcement, education and programming. Find your local Partner at CTIMaine.org/ dtpp

Implementing a Tobacco-Free School Policy : Download the School Policy Toolkit for template language and policy change tips.

Educational Information and Infographics : Downloadable e-cigarette and vaping use prevention resources are available at CTIMaine.org/ENDS-Vaping .

Maine Vape Quit Support Line : A ny Maine adult or youth resident can call 1-844-9NO-VAPE for assist ance for those who vape and want to quit, those needing assistance in how to support a loved one who vapes, and anyone with a general question about vaping. Learn More .

Vape Free Maine Campaign : Resources, including posters and an info card, to support the Maine CDC’s current youth vaping prevention campaign, Vape Free Maine, can be downloaded from Dropbox .

Maine QuitLink : Maine residents can choose from a variety of digital and phone based programs to meet them where they are in their quitting process. Individuals can access services by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW , visiting MaineQuitLink.com or through provider referral.

Youth Vaping Text Support Program : This is Quitting is a free, confidential texting program with evidence-based tips to help 13-24 year olds quit vaping. Text MAINE to 88709 to register for services and visit MaineQuitLink.com/Text-To-Quit-Vaping for additional information.

Training & Education Opportunities:

Sidekicks: The Sidekicks program has a goal of working with young people and adult advisors in Maine to help teens find the words to talk to their peers about tobacco use and vaping. Once trained as a Sidekick, youth have the skills to hold respectful conversations with their peers about tobacco use, as well as other risky behaviors. Learn more at WeAreSidekicks.org .

Tobacco Treatment Training and Education : The MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence provide s a variety of tobacco treatment trainings , education programs and webinars. Learn more at CTIMaine.org/education .

Vaping Presentations for Students, Staff and Parents: District Tobacco Prevention Partners can provide educational presentations on e-cigarettes and vaping, contact your local Partner to set up a training that is right for your school community.

Questions: TobaccoPreventionServices@MaineHealth.org