Maine Expanding K–12 Cybersecurity Grant in the 2025-2026 School Year; SAUs Must Opt in by June 20

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that the state will continue its participation in the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) for a second year. Building on the success of Year One, this initiative will further strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure across Maine’s public K-12 schools. The multi-year SLCGP provides dedicated resources to help school administrative units (SAU) enhance their cybersecurity infrastructure and preparedness.
Action Required by June 20, 2025
To participate in Year Two, all Maine public K-12 SAUs must complete the Year Two Local Consent Form and Opt-In Survey by June 20, 2025. Opting into the grant does not bind a school to participate but is required for participation.
Eligible SAUs received a notification email on April 30, 2025, with a direct link to the form and survey. The survey can also be accessed here.
Benefits of Participation
Participating SAUs will receive access to no-cost cybersecurity services designed to protect students, staff, and institutional data. These services may include:
- Migration support for .gov domains
- Cyber incident response planning
- Endpoint detection and response (EDR)
- Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
- Security awareness training for staff
Year Two Highlights
- Funding Available: $4.35 million in state-allocated funds will support local cybersecurity efforts, with a strong focus on K-12 readiness.
- No Cost to SAUs: Services are provided at no cost to participants..
Year One Accomplishments
With broad participation in Year One, Maine achieved several key milestones:
- Distributed more than 22,000 cybersecurity training licenses to 122 local entities.
- Deployed more than 11,000 MFA keys to strengthen security.
- Established statewide governance and planning committees.
- Completed comprehensive cybersecurity capability assessments.
These accomplishments have laid the foundation for continued progress in Year Two of the grant program.
Questions?
If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact slcybersecurity.grant@maine.gov.
Year One Participating SAUs:
Acton Public Schools
Auburn Public Schools
Bangor Public Schools
Biddeford Public Schools
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD
Brunswick Public Schools
Calais Public Schools
Cape Elizabeth Public Schools
Community Regional Charter School
Ellsworth Public Schools
Eustis Public Schools
Glenburn Public Schools
Gorham Public Schools
Great Salt Bay CSD
Hancock Public Schools
Jonesport Public Schools
Kittery Public Schools
Lamoine Public Schools
Limestone Public Schools
Lisbon Public Schools
MSAD 27
Madawaska Public Schools
RSU 01 – LKRSU
RSU 02
RSU 03/MSAD 03
RSU 04
RSU 05
RSU 06/MSAD 06
RSU 09
RSU 10
RSU 11/MSAD 11
RSU 14
RSU 16
RSU 17/MSAD 17
RSU 18
RSU 19
RSU 20
RSU 22
RSU 24
RSU 25
RSU 28/MSAD 28
RSU 29/MSAD 29
RSU 33/MSAD 33
RSU 38
RSU 39
RSU 40/MSAD 40
RSU 44/MSAD 44
RSU 45/MSAD 45
RSU 52/MSAD 52
RSU 53/MSAD 53
RSU 55/MSAD 55
RSU 56
RSU 60/MSAD 60
RSU 61/MSAD 61
RSU 68/MSAD 68
RSU 70/MSAD 70
RSU 73
RSU 74/MSAD 74
RSU 78
RSU 83/MSAD 13
Saco Public Schools
South Portland Public Schools
St. George Public Schools
Veazie Public Schools
Wells-Ogunquit CSD
Winthrop Public Schools
Yarmouth Schools
York Public Schools