Maine Expanding K–12 Cybersecurity Grant in the 2025-2026 School Year; SAUs Must Opt in by June 20

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that the state will continue its participation in the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) for a second year. Building on the success of Year One, this initiative will further strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure across Maine’s public K-12 schools. The multi-year SLCGP provides dedicated resources to help school administrative units (SAU) enhance their cybersecurity infrastructure and preparedness.

Action Required by June 20, 2025

To participate in Year Two, all Maine public K-12 SAUs must complete the Year Two Local Consent Form and Opt-In Survey by June 20, 2025. Opting into the grant does not bind a school to participate but is required for participation.

Eligible SAUs received a notification email on April 30, 2025, with a direct link to the form and survey. The survey can also be accessed here.

Benefits of Participation

Participating SAUs will receive access to no-cost cybersecurity services designed to protect students, staff, and institutional data. These services may include:

Migration support for .gov domains

Cyber incident response planning

Endpoint detection and response (EDR)

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Security awareness training for staff



Year Two Highlights

Funding Available: $4.35 million in state-allocated funds will support local cybersecurity efforts, with a strong focus on K-12 readiness.

Year One Accomplishments

With broad participation in Year One, Maine achieved several key milestones:

Distributed more than 22,000 cybersecurity training licenses to 122 local entities.

Deployed more than 11,000 MFA keys to strengthen security.

Established statewide governance and planning committees.

Completed comprehensive cybersecurity capability assessments.

These accomplishments have laid the foundation for continued progress in Year Two of the grant program.

Questions?

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact slcybersecurity.grant@maine.gov.

Year One Participating SAUs:

Acton Public Schools

Auburn Public Schools

Bangor Public Schools

Biddeford Public Schools

Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD

Brunswick Public Schools

Calais Public Schools

Cape Elizabeth Public Schools

Community Regional Charter School

Ellsworth Public Schools

Eustis Public Schools

Glenburn Public Schools

Gorham Public Schools

Great Salt Bay CSD

Hancock Public Schools

Jonesport Public Schools

Kittery Public Schools

Lamoine Public Schools

Limestone Public Schools

Lisbon Public Schools

MSAD 27

Madawaska Public Schools

RSU 01 – LKRSU

RSU 02

RSU 03/MSAD 03

RSU 04

RSU 05

RSU 06/MSAD 06

RSU 09

RSU 10

RSU 11/MSAD 11

RSU 14

RSU 16

RSU 17/MSAD 17

RSU 18

RSU 19

RSU 20

RSU 22

RSU 24

RSU 25

RSU 28/MSAD 28

RSU 29/MSAD 29

RSU 33/MSAD 33

RSU 38

RSU 39

RSU 40/MSAD 40

RSU 44/MSAD 44

RSU 45/MSAD 45

RSU 52/MSAD 52

RSU 53/MSAD 53

RSU 55/MSAD 55

RSU 56

RSU 60/MSAD 60

RSU 61/MSAD 61

RSU 68/MSAD 68

RSU 70/MSAD 70

RSU 73

RSU 74/MSAD 74

RSU 78

RSU 83/MSAD 13

Saco Public Schools

South Portland Public Schools

St. George Public Schools

Veazie Public Schools

Wells-Ogunquit CSD

Winthrop Public Schools

Yarmouth Schools

York Public Schools