I’m using 2610 as the function in the General Fund with 622 as the object code to report the costs to heat our building — 01-2-02610-622. Why is this an error? | Nebraska Department of Education

I'm using 2610 as the function in the General Fund with 622 as the object code to report the costs to heat our building — 01-2-02610-622. Why is this an error?
This was one of the updates made in the
(Districts were notified of this updated Master Code List through newsletters and various presentations.) Along with several other changes in the coding, Energy related object codes were consolidated into two categories:
- 621 Utility Energy Services – which includes the following:
- Natural Gas
- Bottled Gas
- Oil
- Electricity
- Coal
- Other Energy
- 626 Fuel – which includes the following:
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Propane
- Other fuel