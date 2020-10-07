Grey Matter to Sponsor This Year’s EnvoyCon Virtual Conference

Grey Matter is the universal mesh platform for enterprise connectivity. EnvoyCon conference bumper

The Company is a Diamond-level Supporter of the October 15 event.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Matter, the next generation mesh networking platform, has pledged its support to the 3rd annual EnvoyCon, a practitioner-driven community virtual conference emphasizing end-user case studies and technical talks from vendors building offerings atop of the open source Envoy proxy technology.

Grey Matter is a Diamond-level sponsor of this year’s EnvoyCon event and will staff a virtual booth providing attendees the opportunity to learn more about the platform and chat with some of its development team. Grey Matter engineer Kait Moreno is slated to provide a talk discussing the team’s experience working with Grey Matter’s Envoy-based sidecar at scale in the development and operation of the Covid API Hub, a free-to-use tool designed to consolidate and democratize Covid data sets. The hub receives more than 2m requests daily. Kait will discuss the team’s experience with Envoy, lessons learned, and the technology’s resilience in production environments as well as what’s next.

Finally, Grey Matter engineers will present the Grey Matter platform during a live stream accessible via their virtual booth. Be on the lookout for scheduling announcements as the event draws near.

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a cutting-edge comprehensive service mesh platform that secures and simplifies enterprise multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations. Grey Matter enables flexible service-to-service intercommunications across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally distributed enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Decipher supports open-source tools and commercial products, enabling IT professionals to securely connect hybrid and multi-cloud computing infrastructure.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

About EnvoyCon

EnvoyCon is a practitioner-driven community conference emphasizing end-user case studies as well as deep technical talks from vendors building offerings on top of the Envoy open source edge and service proxy for cloud-native applications. For more information on Envoy, visit www.envoyproxy.io.

Press Contact: Brian L’Italien, 703-371-5994, brian.litalien@greymatter.io

