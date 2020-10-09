Energterra’s CEO Focuses on The HR Improvement Process to Discover New Talents

The firm’s CEO and Executive Chairman believes that having top talents that are better than competitors’, is the crucial differentiating factor

BUSAN, NAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energterra (ISIN: KR7025520008), a pioneer battery technology company that is reinventing batteries for a cleaner tomorrow, today revealed key factors of a new trend that may be reshaping the human resources (HR) function in the business world. The trend relates to the rapid growth of the knowledge economy.In line with this trend, chief executives at companies strongly believe that a committed, highly skilled and prudently deployed workforce are the most crucial factors in the development of new products and beating the competition. CEOs are concerned that workforce challenges, if unaddressed, may affect their company's bottom line in the near future.Energterra CEO and Executive Chairman Pang Myung-soo acknowledges the important role of HR and believes that having top talents that are better than your competitors' is the crucial differentiating factor in today's challenging economy."My HR philosophy is simple. I always encourage employees to wear a ‘one-size-bigger hat.' You need to be always positive. Creative thinking is the concept that I always encourage our employees about. There is no doubt that you get better based on such assessment and initiatives," the CEO said in a written interview.Wearing a "one-size-bigger hat" in Myung-soo's words means that people should always try to play a bigger role than their position calls for."Leaders should always have open communication with team members," according to the top company executive. He stressed his long-time commitment as a global business leader to value-creation in the chemical industry and to customers."As a CEO, you need to open up, be honest about your strengths and things that you need to improve. Things will get better as communication improves. Like any good partnership, the relationship with team members takes courage and truth."Over the last few years, Pang Myung-soo has been travelling to find highly qualified global talent. Through the firm’s annual organized headhunting event, Myung-soo shares his corporate vision with job applicants who want to work at Energterra. The company hired around 150 global talents through its program, since the inception of it. The recruits are assigned to the company's research, planning and marketing division."Human resource initiatives aren't implemented overnight, and we at Energterra will try to make them work. We need to build a corporate culture that makes Energterra a workplace that recognizes and rewards individual performance," added Pang Myung-soo.Energterra, is a pioneer battery technology company that has committed to create a world of boundless energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. The company’s vision is to lead the De-Carbonization Revolution through its ground breaking products: CaCell and ExtraLiS Battery Solutions enabling a safer, greener, more connected future of mobility. Energterra’s strong team of engineers combine their experience in vehicle development with R&D and manufacturing experience to develop and deliver leading battery technologies. Experienced scientists and engineers are one of great intangible assets which make the company to stand out among other peers of the industry.