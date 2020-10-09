Energterra To Lead Global Battery Market Through Constant Investments In R&D
Constant and quality investments will help Energterra to achieve and maintain technical superiority in the global EV battery marketBUSAN, NAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energterra (ISIN: KR7025520008), a pioneer battery technology company that is reinventing batteries for a cleaner tomorrow, is pleased to announce that it has expanded investments into its battery business, seeking to strengthen the technological and price competitiveness of its products, and become a leader in the global market.
Energterra is one of the few companies that is spending 4 to 5 percent of its income from sales on research and development (R&D) every single year. In 2017, the firm's R&D costs has reached a record figure for the first time, out of which more than 35 percent was invested in the battery sector. Aiming to become one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) battery producer, Energterra has invested massive resources into battery R&D alone for the past six years. Through all these investments, Energterra has secured more than 8,000 patents concerning batteries. The company's core technologies include the innovative safety-reinforced separator technology, the developed technology that is contributing to the enhancing the safety of batteries significantly without performance degradation. The company currently possesses about 500 patents involving SRS technology in major countries around the world. It added its own lamination technology and now, stacking process realizes higher density as it minimizes dead space and enables higher energy capacity than the typical winding process. The process offers the possibility to manufacture thick and highly-dense electrodes.
As the company has stably offered battery technologies required by global carmakers, it has been able to also win EV battery contracts globally. The latest developments and improvements of the two revolutionary battery technologies, CaCell and ExtraLiS, Energterra has drawn attention and made curious many major automobile companies around the world which expressed their interest in a further collaboration.
"Through constant and quality investments, Energterra seeks to achieve and maintain technical superiority in the next generation EV battery market, and enhance its capability of better controlling quality and managing supply chains," Energterra CEO and Executive Chairman Pang Myung-soo said during a recent conference. The company’s sales in the EV battery segment are expected to see a significant rise in the coming years.
About Energterra
Energterra, is a pioneer battery technology company that has committed to create a world of boundless energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. The company’s vision is to lead the De-Carbonization Revolution through its ground breaking products: CaCell and ExtraLiS Battery Solutions enabling a safer, greener, more connected future of mobility. Energterra’s strong team of engineers combine their experience in vehicle development with R&D and manufacturing experience to develop and deliver leading battery technologies. Experienced scientists and engineers are one of great intangible assets which make the company to stand out among other peers of the industry.
