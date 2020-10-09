Energterra Plans to Launch Advanced Remote Monitoring Solution for Industrial Sulfur Batteries
Digital remote monitoring solution will allow operators to switch from time-based maintenance to condition-based maintenanceBUSAN, NAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energterra (ISIN: KR7025520008), a pioneer battery technology company that is reinventing batteries for a cleaner tomorrow, is pleased to announce that it will soon launch Smart Link™, a powerful digital monitoring solution that allows battery fleet operators to remotely monitor the condition of a limitless number of Sulfur-technology batteries.
This will generate up to 75 percent fewer site visits mean significant savings and optimization of capital expenditure.
Ideal for scattered and isolated sites, Smart Link™ features advanced State of Charge and State of Health proprietary algorithms that display real-time status of the batteries condition based on measured temperature, current, voltage, and electrolyte level. Operators can log in locally or via a web app to review data, graphs and charts.
“The solution allows operators to shift from time-based to condition-based battery maintenance, which saves operational expenses with 75 percent fewer site visits. Capital expenditure is also optimized as batteries are only replaced when needed. With Sulfur batteries already providing a long and reliable lifetime, Smart Link™ further reduces their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).” said Felix Tae-hee, Chief Technological Officer for Energterra.
Data collected by Smart Link™ is stored and analyzed in the highly secure Microsoft Azure cloud solution – also used by major industrial high-tech companies– which offers data encryption and cybersecurity. The monitoring device provides three modes of connection: LAN connection (Ethernet), 4G/5G modem, and satellite modem to offer instant access to data from anywhere.
According to Chin Beom, Energterra Marketing Director, “Energterra engineers developed the Smart Link™ algorithm leveraging the company’s many years of experience in the field. The solution helps customers to plan their maintenance activities more efficiently and maximize the lifetime of their batteries.”
Energterra’s experts can provide additional services by analyzing the data collected to help optimize the battery life. For example, if the battery room overheats, our experts will advise operators to reduce the temperature. Or if the temperature is not homogenous throughout a battery string, they will suggest parameter adjustments. These experts can also use Smart Link™ to detect a charging voltage that could cause overconsumption of electrolyte.
About Energterra
Energterra, is a pioneer battery technology company that has committed to create a world of boundless energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. The company’s vision is to lead the De-Carbonization Revolution through its ground breaking products: CaCell and ExtraLiS Battery Solutions enabling a safer, greener, more connected future of mobility. Energterra’s strong team of engineers combine their experience in vehicle development with R&D and manufacturing experience to develop and deliver leading battery technologies. Experienced scientists and engineers are one of great intangible assets which make the company to stand out among other peers of the industry.
