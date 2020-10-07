TV Anime "I.W.G.P" OP Theme Song, “Needle Knot” By THE PINBALLS Is Now On Streaming Today ( Oct 7, 2020)
“Needle Knot”, the OP theme song for the TV anime “I.W.G.P.” , performed by THE PINBALLS, is now on streaming from Oct 7 2020, todayTOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A four-member rock band, THE PINBALLS’ new track, “Needle Knot”, the OP theme song for the TV anime “I.W.G.P.” is now available for streaming globally from October 7, 2020, today. The anime I.W.G.P. just started to be on air from Oct 6 and this cool number put people inside the world of I.W.G.P. from the beginning of the show with THE PINBALLS’ unique and unnamable rock sounds - garage rock or rock ‘n’ roll.
The anime is an adaptation of Ira Ishida’s popular novel series, “Ikebukuro West Gate Park” which is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro ward. The story centers on Makoto, known as the "Troubleshooter of Ikebukuro." He helps everyone from his friends to local street toughs in solving various incidents. The novel series has gained popularity with many adaptations, such as the TV live action drama. And the anime “I.W.G.P.” also attracted a lot of attentions as the 1st anime adaptation.
■Release
THE PINBALLS
Digital Limited Single Release “Needle Knot”
OP Theme of TV anime I.W.G.P. (Ikebukuro West Gate Park)
Release for global market on Oct 7, 2020
Links for Downloads/Streaming
https://va.lnk.to/PINS-Needleknot
■THE PINBALLS
A four- member rock band
Takayuki Furukawa (Vo)、Tomohiro Nakaya(Gt)、Hirotaka Morishita (Ba)、Takashi Ishihara(Dr)
With the unique and unnamable rock sound- garage rock or rock ‘n’ roll, rough but husky singing voice with the taste of poetry by Takayuki Furukawa (Vo) , catchy and powerful melodies, the band has been stirring rock-music scenes.
THE PINBALLS HP : http://thepinballs.org/
THE PINBALLS Twitter：https://twitter.com/PINS_official
THE PINBALLS YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_zZ1mX8I0IvPKVaHHzbwQ
■The TV Anime "Ikebukuro West Gate Park”
TV Anime official website：https:iwgp-anime.com
The 1st trailer URL：https://youtu.be/JfBhszsKlLM
The 2nd trailer URL：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlT-dOJN5x4
【Official Web/SNS】
■TV Anime official website
https://iwgp-anime.com
■TV Anime official Twitter
＠iwgp_anime
【Theme Song】
[OP theme song] THE PINBALLS ”Needle Knot”
[ED theme song] INNOSENT in FORMAL ”after song”
IWGP Official Playlists ：https://va.lnk.to/IWGP_anime
【CAST】
Makoto：Kentaro Kumagai
Takashi：Koki Uchiyama
Kyoichi：Reiou Tsuchida
Hiroto：Subaru Kimura
Isogai：Natsuki Hanae
and more…
