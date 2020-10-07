US-Based Magnetic Lash Company Storms Canada With Largest Cosmetic Direct Sales Launch

Laura Hunter, Inventor of Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Systems & CEO of Tori Belle Cosmetics

Canadians Clamor Over Genius Magnetic Lashes & Ground Floor Direct Sales Opportunity

I am thrilled to begin our global expansion and to lock arms with our Canadian neighbors.” — Laura Hunter, Founder & CEO of Tori Belle Cosmetics

WOODINVILLE, WA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Hunter, the original inventor of magnetic eyeliner and lash systems knew she had a multi-million-dollar idea on her hands, even as she was creating magnetic eyeliner in her family's kitchen.

Less than two years later, and she’s announced her global expansion into the international marketplace by entering Canada, with a historic $9 sign-on promotion and over 3,000 independent affiliates pre-registered to begin the opportunity before the company even officially launched Friday morning.

Hunter's magnetic eyeliner and magnetic eyelash startup, LashLiner, and its Tori Belle Cosmetics subsidiary went from a bootstrap startup with no investors to over $50 million in revenue in the last 12 months. 55% of that revenue has been paid back out to the company’s independent affiliates in the form of commissions and bonuses, creating incredible financial opportunities to over 30,000 men and women across the United States. Additionally, the company has donated to domestic violence initiatives and has plans to donate and raise awareness for breast cancer this month.

Tori Belle Cosmetics’ flagship product line includes its lash and liner duo, that consists of various lash styles that cling to the magnetic particles of the eyeliner. Simply apply two coats of the magnetic liner to the eyelid above the lash line, let it dry for a couple minutes, and the magnetic false lashes will jump into place and cling to the liner. With proper application, the lashes can be worn for hours and one set can be worn up to 20 times.

“I am not surprised at all by our growth and the popularity of these lashes,” says Laura Hunter, founder and CEO of Tori Belle Cosmetics. “When I invented these products, I focused on ease of use...offering a simple alternative to traditional false lashes by eliminating the mess and frustration of sticky glue, and an enticing at-home alternative to pricey lash extensions. Women everywhere love our lashes - I love that I have a product that makes people feel good about themselves!”

The start-up now employs nearly 100 people and works hard to train its independent contractors, like social media influencers, to show and sell the product. Hunter, a serial entrepreneur and inventor, manages the company alongside her partner, Bob Kitzberger.

Positioned for growth, the company is headquartered in a 26,000-square-foot office and warehouse place in Woodinville, Washington. The product is manufactured in both the United States and China, and maintains EU beauty standards and prides itself on being vegan and cruelty-free.

“I am thrilled to begin our global expansion and to lock arms with our Canadian neighbors,” explains Laura.

For more information, about Tori Belle Cosmetics’ products or the opportunity, please visit www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, LLC, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter’s two daughters, Victoria and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude(™) line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $30 million in commissions to 28,000+ affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship product; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company’s retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution in order to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry leading commission structure and the ability to successfully grow their businesses. Tori Belle’s Magnetude(™) line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About LashLiner, LLC

LashLiner, LLC, was founded in March 2018 by beauty industry veteran Laura Hunter to launch her flagship product invention. The patent-pending LashLiner System is the world’s first magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system, offering quick, easy and painless application of beautiful false eyelashes that simply click and magnetize into place. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Tori Belle Cosmetics is a retail brand that sells the Magnetude(™) line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes and other cosmetics via independent affiliates. The LashLiner System is available at www.lashliner.com. Tori Belle’s Magnetude(™) line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.